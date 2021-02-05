Buccaneers Get Significant Boost Before Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some bad news about a pair of pass catchers.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate both missed practice earlier in the week. However, Brown made a full return to practice on Thursday afternoon – a good sign for the Buccaneers.

To make things even better, Brate’s absence from practice won’t be much of a factor either. According to a new report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brate is still expected to play this Sunday.

“This was described as back discomfort and he was pulled out of an abundance of caution, source said. As of now, he plans to play,” Rapoport said.

While everyone thinks about Rob Gronkowski when they think about Buccaneers tight ends, it’s been Cameron Brate who made more of an impact for the team this postseason.

He racked up 80 yards on four receptions in the Wild Card round against the Washington Football Team. A week later, he added another 50 yards on four more receptions, helping the team to the NFC title game.

Against the Green Bay Packers, he caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown. Brate might not have the name equity like Rob Gronkowski, but he’s become a favorite target for quarterback Tom Brady in the playoffs.

He’ll need to step up once again on Sunday if the Buccaneers want to take down the reigning Super Bowl champs.