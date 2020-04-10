Buccaneers GM Asked About Drafting QB In 2020 Draft

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is open to the idea of selecting a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft with the purpose of finding Tom Brady’s eventual successor.

Tampa Bay clearly doesn’t need a quarterback at the moment. But Brady’s playing days are obviously numbered. The 42-year-old signed just a two-year contract with the Bucs earlier this off-season.

Rather than waiting to figure out who Brady’s eventual successor will be, Tampa Bay is looking for another quarterback now. Licht is open to the idea of finding said successor in the upcoming NFL Draft, as long as it’s the right player.

“We can afford to do it, I think,” Licht said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “And it’s definitely something we would look at. But it just depends on who that player is, where he’s available, what other players are in front of him. If we are sold on that player, it’s not as easy as just picking any quarterback and thinking, ‘OK, he’s the developmental guy.'”

The Bucs have seven total picks in the upcoming draft, including the 14th overall selection.

Tampa Bay needs some help on the defensive side of the ball, but if a quarterback like Utah State’s Jordan Love is available at No. 14, Licht and the Bucs could pull the trigger.

If Tampa Bay wants to use its first round pick on another position, though, it still has six more picks later in the draft to select a quarterback.