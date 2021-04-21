Buccaneers GM Has Blunt Comment About Drafting Quarterbacks Early

With the NFL Draft roughly a week away, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht opened up about selecting a quarterback in the earlier rounds.

The Buccaneers don’t need an additional quarterback for the immediate future since Tom Brady is under contract through the 2022 season. There are plenty of teams in the NFL that don’t have that luxury though.

Even though Licht won’t have to worry about addressing the quarterback position on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft, he had some really interesting thoughts to share about that subject. During his media session on Wednesday afternoon, he said that it’s hard for teams without a proven commodity at quarterback to ignore that position early in the draft.

“You have to feel like this is a guy, and there’s no absolutes in the draft,” Licht said. “You’re rolling the dice with just about every pick.”

Like we said before, the Buccaneers won’t have to worry about using their first-round pick on a quarterback this year. However, they could potentially used a mid-round selection on a signal-caller.

Last week, Bruce Arians made some interesting comments about whether or not Tampa Bay will draft a quarterback later this month.

“If the right guy is there that we think is a developmental guy that has the upside that outweighs every other position of those five or six guys that we’re looking at, then we wouldn’t be against it,” Arians told the Athletic, via NFL.com. “The same thing in the second round and the third round — if we have five guys and one’s a quarterback, and we think his development is better than those positions, sure.”

Time will tell if the Buccaneers try to add Brady’s heir apparent to their roster.