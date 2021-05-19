Buccaneers GM Reacts To Latest Antonio Brown Injury News

Last month, it was reported that Antonio Brown signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although it may sound absurd, it turns out that signing hasn’t been made official yet.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently announced that Brown underwent successful surgery on his knee to “clean-out” some issues with it. The All-Pro wideout reportedly has just a few weeks of recovery remaining.

Brown’s procedure is preventing his deal with the Buccaneers from becoming official because he still needs to pass a physical.

On Wednesday afternoon, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht fielded a few questions about Brown’s future with the franchise. Licht was asked if there’s a chance that Brown will not be on the team for the 2021 season, but he immediately erased any concerns with his response to that question.

“No, not concerned,” Licht said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “The plan all along is to have him come in — I think he is coming in Monday to sign.”

While there’s plenty of baggage that comes with Brown off the field, there’s no denying that he can still play football at a high level.

In eight games last season, Brown had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. His chemistry with Tom Brady was on display in the Super Bowl, as he came up with a crucial touchdown reception in the first half.

A full year in Bruce Arians’ system could do wonders for Brown, who could rebuild his value on the open market with a strong 2021 season.

But first, Brown needs to pass a physical and make sure he can avoid any off-field trouble.