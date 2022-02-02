Buccaneers GM Sends Clear Message About Rob Gronkowski

Earlier Tuesday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht spoke about the retirement of Tom Brady.

During his conversation with reporters, Licht made it clear the team wasn’t shocked with his decision to retire. “It’s something that we knew was going to happen at some time. It didn’t completely shock us in the last 24 hours. We’ve been preparing,” Licht said.

Buccaneers fans were curious to find out what Brady’s decision meant for tight end Rob Gronkowski. In the past, Gronk has said he wouldn’t want to play for another quarterback.

However, Licht is leaving the door open for Gronk to return for another season.

“I don’t think it was going to be (dependent) on whether Tom came back or not….we would welcome Rob back with open arms but we’re giving him the space to determine what he wants to do,” Licht said via Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud.

Gronkowski showed he still has what it takes to compete at a high level during the 2021 season. In 12 games during the regular season, he racked up 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

In the team’s two playoff game, he added another nine receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Will Gronk be back next season?