Buccaneers GM Sends Clear Message After Tom Brady’s Retirement

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht isn’t surprised by Tom Brady’s retirement.

Licht spoke to the media on Tuesday evening and confirmed that they’ve been preparing for this.

“It’s something that we knew was going to happen at some time. It didn’t completely shock us in the last 24 hours. We’ve been preparing,” Licht said.

Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday morning following a 22-year career. He played his final two seasons with the Bucs and won a Super Bowl in 2021 over the Chiefs.

Right now, the Bucs do not have the heir apparent to Brady. The only two quarterbacks on the active roster are Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask.

Both quarterbacks don’t have a lot of starting experience which means Tampa Bay could be a suitor for Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, or even Aaron Rodgers.

Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin are also free agents this offseason, which will make Licht’s job even tougher.

There could be a lot more change coming to this team for next season.