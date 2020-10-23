Even before he was reinstated by the NFL, Antonio Brown is almost expected by NFL analysts and fans alike to join the Seattle Seahawks. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear “highly motivated” to get something done too.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Brown is scheduled to visit the Buccaneers this Saturday. Per the report, both sides are “highly motivated to reach an agreement.”

Such a move might come as a surprise to Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, who said in March that a deal like was “not gonna happen”. But a little over six months later, it appears the bean counters have figured out a way to make it so.

“Yeah, it’s not gonna happen,” Arians said earlier this year. “There’s no room. And probably not enough money. But it’s not gonna happen — it’s not a fit here.”

It’s worth noting that Antonio Brown has a rapport with Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. The two were briefly teammates in his short stint with the New England Patriots in 2019.

Veteran free agent Antonio Brown will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, according to league sources. Both sides are highly motivated to reach an agreement. This move, once finalized, would reunite Brown with his friend and former teammate Tom Brady — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 23, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the report and said the Buccaneers have emerged as the “favorites” to sign AB.

Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers are working towards an agreement, per source. Both sides want to get it done. There are steps to be taken on this visit, and Seattle still is in the mix, but the Buccaneers have emerged as the favorites. https://t.co/iEu6DGjYFB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

While the Buccaneers have no shortage of weapons, it’s not like Antonio Brown wouldn’t be a welcome addition right now.

Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have appeared on the injury report multiple times this season. Godwin himself has missed three games so far, and Evans is currently battling an ankle issue.

But bringing on Antonio Brown would also mean all of the big personality that comes with him (not to mention some off-the-field baggage). While Bruce Arians has dealt with big personalities before, few come close to Antonio Brown.

Would Antonio Brown be a good fit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?