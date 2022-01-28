Buccaneers Have “High Interest” In Re-Signing 1 Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already shifting their attention to 2022 free agency.

Tampa’s season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. Now, all eyes have turned to Tom Brady and his future. The Bucs, meanwhile, are going to do everything they can to convince him to play one more year.

The Buccaneers are reportedly interested in re-signing wide receiver Chris Godwin.

“Bucs have high interest in attempting to re-sign Chris Godwin, who has developed Lavonte David-type leadership/toughness on the Tampa Bay offensive side,” reports NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Chris Godwin was putting up massive numbers catching passes from Tom Brady until he got injury and missed Week 16 and beyond. He caught 98 passes for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.

The Buccaneers really missed Godwin in the postseason. Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski carried the load in his absence, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Los Angeles Rams.

The biggest question for the Bucs, of course, is whether or not Brady will return for another season. Word on the street is Gisele, his wife, wants Brady to call it a career so they can spend more time together as a family. It’s hard to imagine Brady wants to go out like this, though.

If the Bucs can re-sign Godwin, that may convince Brady to run it back one more season.