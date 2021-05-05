Buccaneers Have Made A Decision On Blaine Gabbert

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has been putting on a clinic this offseason when it comes to retaining key free agents.

The Buccaneers already reached new deals with Shaq Barrett, Antonio Brown, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh this offseason. On Wednesday, the reigning Super Bowl champs finally struck a deal with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers are re-signing Gabbert to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Gabbert was Tom Brady’s backup for the entire 2020 season, so it makes sense that Tampa Bay wanted to bring him back for this fall. Last year, he completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Bucs are re-signing QB Blaine Gabbert to a one-year, $2.5-million deal, per source. Top backup to Brady back in fold for Super Bowl champs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 5, 2021

There will be some competition for the backup spot in training camp since the Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the second round of this year’s draft.

When asked about the pick, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians praised Trask’s competitiveness.

“His competitive spirit,” Arians said. “In today’s day, everybody transfers. Things don’t go right, you transfer. He hung in there [at Florida] and fought it out.”

Trask will need to keep that competitive spirit alive if he wants to pass Gabbert on the depth chart. For now though, the advantage goes to the veteran quarterback.