Buccaneers Have Made A Decision On Richard Sherman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Richard Sherman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive back Richard Sherman they did so with the intention of him being an on-field leader. However, his impact will have to come from the sideline this postseason.

The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. His season is over.

Sherman played just 29 snaps over Tampa Bay’s last 12 games of the regular season. He just couldn’t stay healthy on a consistent basis.

The Buccaneers will likely ask Sherman to stick around as a defensive mentor for the Buccaneers’ younger players in the secondary.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo noted Richard Sherman does plan to stick around the Buccaneers’ organization to help out in any off-field capacity.

“#Buccaneers placed Richard Sherman on IR for the second time, meaning his season is over,” Garafolo said. “Sounds like he will still be around the team to help out and do some coaching, which he’s already done a bit of this season.”

At 33 years old, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not this is it for Richard Sherman. He hasn’t been able to stay on the field too often these past few years. And there’s no doubt he’s lost a step or two, forcing him to play more safety than cornerback.

The Buccaneers begin their postseason this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.