Buccaneers Have Made A Decision On Richard Sherman

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive back Richard Sherman they did so with the intention of him being an on-field leader. However, his impact will have to come from the sideline this postseason.

The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. His season is over.

Sherman played just 29 snaps over Tampa Bay’s last 12 games of the regular season. He just couldn’t stay healthy on a consistent basis.

The Buccaneers will likely ask Sherman to stick around as a defensive mentor for the Buccaneers’ younger players in the secondary.

The #Bucs activated OLB Shaq Barrett from the COVID list, but placed veteran CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve — ending his season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2022

NFL insider Mike Garafolo noted Richard Sherman does plan to stick around the Buccaneers’ organization to help out in any off-field capacity.

“#Buccaneers placed Richard Sherman on IR for the second time, meaning his season is over,” Garafolo said. “Sounds like he will still be around the team to help out and do some coaching, which he’s already done a bit of this season.”

#Buccaneers placed Richard Sherman on IR for the second time, meaning his season is over. Sounds like he will still be around the team to help out and do some coaching, which he’s already done a bit of this season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 11, 2022