Buccaneers Have Ruled Out Another Defensive Starter
The hits just keep on coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moments ago, they ruled out defensive lineman Akiem Hicks for tonight's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
Hicks has been dealing with a foot injury. He was listed as a limited participant in practice throughout the week.
It's unclear if Hicks suffered a setback prior to Thursday's game.
What we do know, however, is that Hicks is the third starter on Tampa Bay's defense to be ruled out for Week 8. Defensive backs Carlton Davis III and Antoine Winfield Jr. were ruled out on Wednesday.
The Buccaneers will also be without wide receiver Russell Gage, tight end Cameron Brate, offensive guard Luke Goedeke and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.
With injuries piling up for Tampa Bay, it's imperative that Tom Brady and the offense carry the load this Thursday against the Ravens.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.