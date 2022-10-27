Buccaneers Have Ruled Out Another Defensive Starter

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sits on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The hits just keep on coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moments ago, they ruled out defensive lineman Akiem Hicks for tonight's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hicks has been dealing with a foot injury. He was listed as a limited participant in practice throughout the week.

It's unclear if Hicks suffered a setback prior to Thursday's game.

What we do know, however, is that Hicks is the third starter on Tampa Bay's defense to be ruled out for Week 8. Defensive backs Carlton Davis III and Antoine Winfield Jr. were ruled out on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers will also be without wide receiver Russell Gage, tight end Cameron Brate, offensive guard Luke Goedeke and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

With injuries piling up for Tampa Bay, it's imperative that Tom Brady and the offense carry the load this Thursday against the Ravens.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.