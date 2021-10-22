Buccaneers Announce 4 Major Players Are Officially Out For Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been rolling in their title defense season, overcoming numerous injuries along the way. They’ll be pretty well short of 100-percent once again on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Earlier today, Antonio Brown’s status was announced. He’s been very productive when active for Tampa Bay, but his ankle injury from Week 6 has kept him from passing this week. On the year, he has 418 receiving yards and a team-high four touchdowns.

He’s not the only top weapon that Tom Brady will be without. Tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss his fourth consecutive game with a rib injury suffered against the Los Angeles Rams back in Week 3.

On the defensive side, two major veterans remain out as well. Linebacker Lavonte David remains out with an ankle injury. He last played in Week 5. Richard Sherman, a recent addition for the team, injured a hamstring in his Tampa Bay Bucs debut against the Eagles in Week 6.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians says Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, Antonio Brown, Lavonte David have been ruled out for Sunday vs. Bears. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 22, 2021

The Buccaneers did get some good news as day as well. Antoine Winfield Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play on Sunday.

Antoine Winfield Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and will be active for Sunday, per Arians. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) October 22, 2021

The young safety, who was a standout as a rookie for the Super Bowl champs a year ago, has been out since Week 4. On the season, he has 25 total tackles, two pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble.

He did it all as an every week starter for Tampa in 2020, recording 94 total tackles, three sacks, and logging two forced fumbles, a recovery, an interception, and six pass breakups on the season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Chicago Bears at 4:25 p.m. ET.

