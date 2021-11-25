Bucs Insider Has ‘Great News’ On Star LB Devin White

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ defense has been banged up for the majority of this season, but it sounds like several key players are getting healthy at the right time.

Moments ago, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times had an encouraging update on Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. He suffered a quad injury during the Buccaneers’ game against the Giants on Monday night.

Stroud is reporting that White was at practice with full pads on this Thursday.

“Some GREAT news for the Bucs,” Stroud tweeted on Thursday morning. “LB Devin White, who had been out with a quad injury, returned to a full padded practice Thursday. Vita Vea is back as well. WR Mike Evans, WR Antonio Brown not practicing during portion open to media.”

Some GREAT news for the Bucs. LB Devin White, who had been out with a quad injury, returned to a full padded practice Thursday. Vita Vea is back as well. WR MIke Evans, WR Antonio Brown not practicing during portion open to media. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 25, 2021

When healthy, White is one of the best linebackers in all of football. Through 10 games this season he has 87 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, three passes defended, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

White isn’t the only key player on the Buccaneers’ defense who is back on the practice field this Thursday. Defensive tackle Vita Vea was also spotted at practice.

Let’s also not forget that cornerback Carlton Davis has been designated to return from injured reserve.

If the Buccaneers can get back to full strength for the second half of the season, they could make another Super Bowl run.