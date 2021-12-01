Buccaneers Insider Has New Update On WR Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been sidelined with an ankle injury since Week 6. There was some hope that he’d be back on the field this Sunday, but the latest update on his status isn’t ideal.

When asked when Brown might return, Greg Auman of The Athletic said the Buccaneers were initially hoping they’d get their star wideout back after the bye week. Well, it’s been nearly three weeks since their bye week and Brown still isn’t ready to play.

Auman also mentioned that Brown has not yet practiced this week. That’s a sign that he’s not going to suit up this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

“They were hopeful of Brown being back after the bye, which was three games ago,” Auman replied. “He has to practice before he can play and he isn’t practicing yet. Any timetable is a guess.”

Before he went down with an ankle injury, Brown had 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns. His chemistry with Tom Brady was on full display every game this year.

The Buccaneers have managed to put up points at an efficient rate during Brown’s absence, but the passing attack is at its best when he’s on the field.