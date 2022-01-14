Buccaneers Insider Has Promising Update On RB Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back Leonard Fournette missed the final few weeks of the 2021 regular season with an injury. Ahead of their playoff tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles, one insider had a big update.

On Friday, Bucs insider Greg Auman was asked if Fournette is expected to play this Sunday after practicing with the team this week. Auman said that while official word is expected midday, he expects Fournette to play.

“We’ll get official word from Arians around noon. But based on practice, I expect Fournette to play and start Sunday,” Auman said.

Fournette is coming off a superb year where he recorded over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and had 10 touchdowns. And he did all of that in 14 games while averaging a career-high 4.5 yards per carry.

The timeliness of Leonard Fournette’s impending return couldn’t be more crucial. Their offense is dealing with injuries all across the team, especially in the backfield.

Fortunately for the Buccaneers, the strength of their offense is hardly in the rushing game, which ranks in the bottom half of the league. The Bucs’ strength is in their passing attack, which ranks first in attempts, yards and touchdowns.

But in the playoffs, the paradigm for winning usually changes. Even if the Buccaneers don’t rely on their running game, it’s better to have one and not need one than need one and not have one.

Will Leonard Fournette play for the Bucs against the Eagles this weekend?