Buccaneers Insider Offers Positive Update On WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has been out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ lineup since their Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles due to an ankle injury. Though he’s not currently on track to play this Sunday against the Washington Football Team, the latest update on his status is mostly positive.

Greg Auman of The Athletic spotted Brown at Wednesday’s practice without a walking boot. He added that Brown was walking gingerly at practice.

“And yes, no boot on Antonio Brown today, though I didn’t see him run and he was walking gingerly,” Auman said when asked if Brown had a walking boot on. “Gronkowski was running much more but not in pads.”

This is a step in the right direction for Brown, who was not spotted at practice on Tuesday.

When recently asked about Brown’s status for Week 10, Arians told reporters, “I don’t know if AB is going to make it back.”

Brown’s outlook for this Sunday could change in the next day or two, but it sounds like it might be another week until he returns to the field. That means the Buccaneers will need Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to carry the receiving corps this weekend.

As for Brown, another week of rest wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. When healthy, he’s a game-changer for the Buccaneers. In five games this season, he has 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns.