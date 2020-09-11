Buccaneers Insider Provides Injury Update For WR Mike Evans

For the first time this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received positive news regarding Mike Evans. After missing the past two practices with a hamstring injury, the Pro Bowl wideout is finally working out on the field.

It’s unknown at this time if Evans will be a limited or full participant during today’s practice. The final injury report will be released by the Buccaneers later this afternoon.

Evans’ status for this weekend will probably be listed as questionable. Nonetheless, the Buccaneers have to be encouraged with the latest update on Evans.

Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman believes the team will ultimately list Evans as a game-time decision this Sunday. That would make sense considering that Bruce Arians hinted at Evans’ status earlier this week.

“We’ll take it all the way to the wire with him,” Arians told ESPN reporter Jenna Laine. “He’s got 1,000 reps already for this game, the whole camp. So it’ll just be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t go Friday, we’ll take it all the way to the ballgame. If he can’t play, other guys will step in and step up.”

I’d think Bucs will frame Mike Evans as a game-day decision on whether he goes vs. Saints due to his hamstring, but things are certainly more optimistic with him going today at practice. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 11, 2020

Last season, Evans had 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Buccaneers obviously want Evans to be out there for Tom Brady’s debut. On the other hand, the coaching staff needs to be cautious with their best wide receiver.

Kickoff for the Bucs-Saints game is at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. We’ll find out then if Evans can suit up for his squad.