Buccaneers Insider Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady's Mindset

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts to the referee during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Tom Brady's football future is going to be one of the most discussed storylines as we move into the NFL offseason.

While people are understandably clamoring for Brady to make a decision, the 45-year-old quarterback is said to legitimately be weighing his options.

According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud, Brady is "undecided" and has been "decompressing and healing" since the team's season ended with a blowout Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"They are in the hunt. But Tom Brady is truly undecided," Stroud said on Twitter tonight when asked if Brady would actually consider coming back to the Bucs.

"I’m told he’s 'decompressing' and 'healing.' Savings would depend on structure of the deal, value and possible voidable years etc."

Earlier this week, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the Bucs are one of "three teams" Brady is considering. When Brady was asked by co-host Jim Gray during Monday's episode of their "Let's Go" podcast if he had made up his mind, he answered bluntly.

""Jim, if I knew what I was going to f---ing do, I would've already f---ing done it. OK? I'm taking it a day at a time," Brady said.

Brady finished his 23rd NFL regular season with 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.