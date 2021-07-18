Buccaneers WR Charged With 2 Misdemeanors Following Arrest In March

Prosecutors have levied two misdemeanor charges against Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens.

Mickens, a return specialist for the Buccaneers, was arrested back in March. Authorities initially pulled him over because the windows of his car were too darkly tinted. During the routine traffic stop, police found Mickens in possession of a concealed firearm. He was arrested, as a result.

Prosecutors came to a decision on Mickens’ charges this week, per a report from TMZ Sports. Mickens is facing two misdemeanor charges, both of which carry a maximum one-year jail sentence.

“Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Jaydon Mickens has been hit with 2 criminal charges stemming from his March arrest … TMZ Sports has learned,” wrote TMZ Sports.

“According to court docs, prosecutors have levied 2 misdemeanors against the 27-year-old Super Bowl champ after they say he was illegally carrying a loaded firearm in his car in L.A. on March 5.”

The Buccaneers have yet to respond to the updated situation surrounding Jaydon Mickens. When he was initially arrested, the organization said it would “continue to monitor the situation.”

“We are aware of the issue regarding Jaydon that occurred in Los Angeles last week,” the Buccaneers said in a statement back in March. “He reached out to let us know about the situation soon after it happened and we have been in contact with the league office to ensure they were aware.

“We will continue to monitor the situation but will have no further comment at this time.” It will be interesting to see how Tampa Bay responds to the latest charges filed against Mickens. [TMZ Sports]