Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce 3 Significant Roster Moves

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced three major roster moves, just days before the playoffs kick off.

After missing a bevy of key pieces over the final few weeks of the season, the Buccaneers are getting healthy at the right time. The team welcomed back three key players on Wednesday.

“Reinforcements are on the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who began the opening week of the postseason with seven players on injured reserve but could see that list trimmed significantly by Sunday’s Wild Card opener against the Philadelphia Eagles,” the team said in a statement.

“On Wednesday, the Buccaneers designated three players on injured reserve as ‘returned to practice:’ inside linebacker Lavonte David and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard.”

David is arguably the most important piece of the Buccaneers defense, from a playing and leadership perspective. He and Devin White are one of the best linebacker duos in the league.

Meanwhile, Leonard Fournette is a vital piece of the offense. During his absence, the Buccaneers struggled to find a solid replacement – switching between Ronald Jones and Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

David and Fournette aren’t the only players returning. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers will also have Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett back on the field this weekend.

The Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Wild Card matchup on Sunday afternoon.