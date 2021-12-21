Buccaneers “Likely” To Make 1 Decision With RB Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette left this past Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints on crutches after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Unfortunately, the bad news didn’t stop there for the veteran ballcarrier, who is now expected to miss much more than just next week’s contest.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are “likely” to place Fournette on injured reserve as a result of the hamstring injury. The move would sideline him for the next three games, effectively ending his regular season.

Schefter did report that Fournette is expected to return for the playoffs, which bodes well for the Buccaneers as they pursue a second straight Super Bowl victory.

Leonard Fournette is expected to be return for the playoffs, per source. Buccaneers placed wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive lineman Pat O’Connor on the Reserve/Injured list today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

Although Fournette should be good to go by the time the playoffs roll around, the decision to send him to IR is quite the blow to his fifth year in the league. The 26-year-old is in the midst of his best season since leaving Jacksonville in 2019 and seemed to be only getting better as the campaign moved along.

In 14 games for the Buccaneers this season, Fournette rushed 180 times for 812 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging a career-high 4.5 yards per carry. He also hauled in 69 receptions for 454 yards and two more scores, making for some of the best pass-catching output during his time in the NFL.

The Buccaneers have wasted no time in finding a replacement for Fournette for the rest of the regular season. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Tampa Bay plans to sign free agent Le’Veon Bell, pending a physical.

Bell, who last played for the Baltimore Ravens this season, and Ronald Jones will be tasked with carrying Tampa’s rushing attack for the final three games as the Buccaneers mount a bid for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.