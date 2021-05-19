Bucs Star Has Brutally Honest Comment On Brady vs. Belichick

When Tom Brady made his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the 2020 season, the media and NFL fans almost immediately pitted him against his former head coach, Bill Belichick. As two of the greats in their respective roles, many wondered which one would fare better on their own.

Brady quickly answered that question by winning his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers this February, while Belichick and the New England Patriots stumbled along to their worst record in two decades. Although many factors were at play, the veteran quarterback got the best early on in the breakup.

Because of their intertwined career, it’s difficult to talk about Brady without mentioning Belichick. However, for Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, that narrative has already grown stale.

White, who proved to be a major part of Tampa Bay’s stingy defense in 2020, remains firmly in the camp of his quarterback. He also said that the “Brady vs. Belichick” means nothing to him because the two won’t be on the field going up against one another.

“I wonder how many times Belichick is going to sack Tom Brady,” White tweeted on Wednesday. “Tired of hearing about them two vs one another.”

White probably isn’t alone in feeling this way. Brady and Belichick have hogged the spotlight since they won their first Super Bowl together and continued to do so by having historic success.

The young Buccaneers linebacker also won’t be able to escape the Brady vs. Belichick narrative just yet. Tampa Bay will travel to New England in early October next season in what will be the quarterback’s first return to Foxboro since he departed during the 2020 offseason.

That means White will need to gear up for a lot more Brady vs. Belichick debate over the coming months.