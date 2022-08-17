Buccaneers Make Decision On Julio Jones For Preseason Game

TAMPA, FL - AUG 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (85) catches a pass during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 09, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NFL fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see Julio Jones make his Buccaneers debut.

On Wednesday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that Jones won't play on Saturday against the Titans.

Jones was a healthy scratch for the Buccaneers' preseason opener against the Dolphins. At this point, the coaching staff might keep him off the field until Week 1.

Jones, who signed with the Buccaneers right before the start of training camp, is still getting up to speed on Byron Leftwich's offense.

"Everything's coming to me," Jones said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has already said that Jones has been more than he expected.

After having just 434 receiving yards in 2021, Jones will try to have a bounce-back season this fall.