Buccaneers Make Decision On TE Cameron Brate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now brought back all of key players from their 2020 Super Bowl campaign with the re-signing of Antonio Brown. But to free up room to bring him on board, they made some adjustments to Cameron Brate’s deal.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Bucs and Cameron Brate have agreed to a reworked deal. Brate receives a $2.4 million signing bonus and a $1 million salary in 2021 under the deal.

In exchange, the Buccaneers have now cleared over $4.6 million in cap space. The team promptly used that new cap space to give Antonio Brown a one-year, $3.1 million deal.

Brate has played in every game for the Buccaneers over the past four seasons. In 2020, he had 28 receptions for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 14 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run.

The Bucs and TE Cameron Brate have agreed to a reworked deal that clears $4.69M in cap space. Brate gets a $2.425M signing bonus and his salary is now $1.075M in 2021, with a team option for the final two years of his deal. Tampa clears $$ to sign AB plus other moves as needed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2021

Few teams in NFL history have brought back as many contributors to the previous year’s Super Bowl title win as the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They managed to tie down every major contributor from the 2020 season, and almost every minor contributor too.

And even with all of their moves, they don’t appear to be looking forward to salary cap hell in the near future.

From top to bottom, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have set themselves up for another Super Bowl run in 2021, and maybe some success once Tom Brady leaves in the years that follow.

What kind of an impact will Cameron Brate have for the Bucs in 2021?