Buccaneers Make Decision On Tom Brady For Preseason Opener

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still 10 days away from their preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, but Tom Brady's status for that game has already been announced.

Speaking to the media this Wednesday morning, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady won't play in the team's preseason opener.

This is a huge surprise. At this point in his career, Brady doesn't really need preseason reps.

Even though Brady will watch the Buccaneers' preseason opener from the sideline, that doesn't mean he'll sit out the entire preseason.

The Buccaneers could allow Brady to get some reps in on Aug. 20 against the Tennessee Titans or Aug. 27 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Since the Buccaneers won't start Brady on Aug. 13, that'll open the door for Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin to get more snaps under center.

Gabbert is listed as the primary backup for the Buccaneers, but Trask is a former second-round pick with potential. Perhaps he'll showcase that potential over the next few weeks.