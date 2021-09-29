Buccaneers Make Decision On WR Scotty Miller

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller finally saw significant time on the field in their Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, making two receptions. But he suffered a turf toe injury in the process.

According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud, Miller has been placed on injured reserve due to the toe injury. He will miss the next several games before the team can bring him back out.

In his first two NFL seasons, Miller proved to be an increasingly reliable receiving option. He had 13 receptions for 200 yards as a rookie in 2019, and 33 receptions for 501 yards last year.

But after spending the first two seasons as the team’s No. 3 receiver, Miller was demoted to No. 4 receiver behind Antonio Brown, getting 20 snaps over the first two games without any targets. When Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID list, Miller got more reps – only to suffer his injury.

Bucs place WR Scotty Miller on injured reserve with a turf toe injury. In addition, linebacker Cam Gill and guard John Molchon, who are both on the Reserve/Injured list, began their 21-day practice period toda — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 29, 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have options for No. 3 and No. 4 receiver with Scotty Miller out though. Second-year wide receiver Tyler Johnson and rookie Jaelon Darden both saw increase action against the Rams.

Johnson had three receptions for 63 yards in the game, while Darden pulled return duties and had one reception.

There’s every reason to believe that Johnson and Darden will be relied upon a lot more against the New England Patriots this weekend.

Whether Scotty Miller is able to retake the job once he gets back will be another story.