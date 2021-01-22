Buccaneers Make Official Decision On Star DT Vita Vea

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a massive boost to their defensive line for this weekend’s NFC Championship game against the Packers.

The Bucs have activated defensive tackle Vita Vea for Sunday’s game, per NFL insider Peter Schrager. Tampa Bay will have one of the NFL’s stout run-stoppers on the field to try and slow down the Packers offense.

Vea has been sidelined since Week 5 because of a broken ankle. The injury was originally deemed season-ending, but Tampa Bay’s playoff run allowed Vea enough time to return from the injured reserve.

Vita Vea will be critical for the Bucs’ attempt to eliminate the Packers’ rushing attack. Doing so would force the Packers offense into a one-dimensional attack.

Tampa Bay’s defense played phenomenally against the Saints’ high-powered offense last weekend. The Bucs held star running back Alvin Kamara to 85 yards on the ground and picked off Drew Brees three times. The Packers will be a whole new challenge for the Bucs, though.

Aaron Rodgers is playing better than ever, as is the Packers offense as a whole. Tampa Bay’s defense will have its hands full. Luckily, Vea’s return should help along the defensive line.

Vea and the Buccaneers square off with the Packers this Sunday in the NFC Championship.