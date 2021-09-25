Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown.

The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters worse, Brown did not make the trip to Los Angeles on Saturday and will not play on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The veteran wide receiver was phenomenal in Week 1, finishing with five catches for 121 yards and one score against the Dallas Cowboys. He was a bit more forgettable in Week 2 (one catch for 17 yards).

Regardless, this is a big loss for a Buccaneers team which relies so heavily on the passing game. Tom Brady will be without one of his favorite targets on Sunday.

Bucs’ WR Antonio Brown did not make the trip to Los Angeles and is out for Sunday’s game vs. the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2021

This is a pretty significant setback for the Tampa Bay offense. The Rams are by far the best team the Bucs will have played so far this season.

With Antonio Brown out of the lineup, the Rams defense will be able to more closely zero in on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski. Los Angeles may also now have more freedom to send an extra rusher without having to worry about an elite deep threat like Brown.

Will the Brown loss be too much to overcome for the Buccaneers? We’ll find out on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.