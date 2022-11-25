Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich Has Blunt Response To Criticism

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has dealt with a noticeable amount of criticism this season. However, he's not bothered by all the outside noise.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Leftwich was asked if he felt pressure heading into the Buccaneers' Week 10 matchup against the Seahawks. They ultimately won 21-16.

Leftwich revealed that he wasn't really concerned by all the pressure being placed on his shoulders. He explained why during his press conference.

“Once I got cut as a player, I couldn’t get no lower than that. I stopped worrying about what people think," Leftwich said, via ProFootballTalk. "When you’re losing, people get to say what they want. We earned that. It is what it is. We’re just trying to win football games. We’ll get to the end then we can say whatever we want and we’ll add ’em up at the end and see where we’re at. We can handle anything that comes our way."

The Buccaneers have struggled on offense this season, averaging just 18.3 points per game.

Perhaps the bye week gave the Buccaneers ample time to correct the issues that have been plaguing them this season.

The Buccaneers will face the Browns in Cleveland this Sunday.