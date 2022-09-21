Buccaneers Officially Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: A detailed view of Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets on the team bench ahead of the NFL game between Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already dealing with a few injuries at wide receiver. As a result, the front office brought in a veteran to help out the squad for Week 3 and beyond.

It was reported on Tuesday that Cole Beasley would join Tampa Bay's practice squad this week. On Wednesday morning, that move was made official.

Not only have the Buccaneers signed Beasley to their practice squad, they've added former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Justin Skule.

Greg Auman of The Athletic said it's possible Beasley and Skule are elevated to the main roster for this weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Tom Brady pushed for the Buccaneers to sign another wide receiver. Beasley was apparently on the seven-time Super Bowl champion's radar.

Beasley, 33, last played for the Buffalo Bills. He had 82 receptions for 693 yards and a touchdown during the 2021 season.

Even at this stage in his career, Beasley is a valuable weapon in the slot.