Buccaneers Only Had 1 Player Miss Practice Today

The Buccaneers are getting healthy at the right time. On Monday night, they'll host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card matchup.

For the majority of the regular season, the Buccaneers have dealt with a plethora of injuries. Thursday's injury report, however, showed that they're nearly at full strength.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph was the only player who didn't participate in Thursday's practice. He's nursing a knee injury.

Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey suffered a hamstring injury in Week 18, but he was listed as a limited participant in practice.

Safety Logan Ryan, offensive guard Nick Leverett, offensive lineman John Molchon and nose tackle Vita Vea were also listed as limited participants.

The Buccaneers will release an updated injury report on Friday.

When the Buccaneers and Cowboys met in the regular season, Tampa Bay won 19-3. To be fair, both sides look completely different now.

Oddsmakers have the Cowboys listed as slight favorites over the Buccaneers.