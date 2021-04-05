Buccaneers Player Apologizes After Tweeting Out A Slur

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis found himself in some very hot water this weekend when he tweeted out an offensive slur referring to Asian-Americans. But last night he tried to fix his mistake.

Taking to Twitter, Davis pledged to remove the word from his vocabulary moving forward. He claimed that he thought the word had a different meaning and highlighted a passage in a slang dictionary to prove his point.

“I would never offend any group of people,” Davis tweeted. “You reporters can look for another story to blow up. The term was directed towards a producer claiming he ‘ran Miami’ With that being said I’ll retire that word from my vocabulary giving the hard times our Asian family are enduring ❤️.

“I used a term that from where I come from has always meant ‘lame’ but I did not realize it has a much darker, negative connotation. I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other… during these tough times.”

Davis’ apology has received a mixed reaction on Twitter. Some are showing a willingness to give him the benefit of the doubt while others aren’t buying it.

Violence against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders has skyrocketed in recent months. Needless to say, a lot of people are on edge in the face of such violence.

Carlton Davis was a second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and has quietly been a stellar corner for the Buccaneers over the past two years. He has 41 passes defended, five interceptions, 168 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He’s not a player the Buccaneers would part with as quickly as some other players who might have done the same thing. We’ll find out very soon if and how the Buccaneers or the NFL plan to discipline him.