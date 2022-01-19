Buccaneers Receive Promising Update On RB Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had no trouble beating the Philadelphia Eagles without Leonard Fournette in the first round of the playoffs. But that might not be an issue moving forward.

On Wednesday, Bucs insider Greg Auman said that Fournette was on the field for the team’s walkthrough. Fournette has barely practiced this past month but appears to be on the mend ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Additionally, Fournette appears confident that he’ll be good to go when the Bucs play the Rams this Sunday. In a recent tweet, he pledged that he would be there Sunday (though he didn’t indicate whether he’d be taking the field).

Through the first 14 weeks, Fournette started 13 games and finished as the team’s leading rusher. He accounted for nearly half of the team’s rushing yards and had over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

Wednesday walkthrough for Bucs, so very little to glean from participation today. Lavonte David and Ryan Jensen working with trainers on the side. Leonard Fournette, Cyril Grayson on the field. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 19, 2022

But the Buccaneers weren’t exactly hurting without Leonard Fournette against the Eagles. The combined efforts of Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard accounted for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

The real strength of the Bucs offense is in the Tom Brady-led passing attack. Brady completed 78-percent of his passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s win.

Having Fournette back would be a nice bonus, but their playoff hopes probably don’t ride on him.

Will Leonard Fournette make an impact for the Bucs this coming Sunday?