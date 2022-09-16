Buccaneers Receive Significant Mike Evans Update

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers completes a reception for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Mike Evans played a big role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. So fans were probably a little worried when he popped up on the injury report this week.

Evans was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn't practice at all on Thursday while being listed with a calf injury. However, it looks like things are better than they look.

According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Evans was back at practice today. We'll find out later in the day what his game status for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints is.

Evans had five receptions for 71 yards and the Bucs' only touchdown in their 19-3 win over the Cowboys. He's had a touchdown catch in each of his last five games - regular season and playoffs included.

With wide receiver Julio Jones dealing with an injury of his own and Pro Bowler Chris Godwin still out with a hamstring injury, the Buccaneers will need Mike Evans to be his usual dominant self with a brutal early slate of games.

The Buccaneers had little trouble keeping the Dallas Cowboys offense in check, but their offense couldn't find the endzone until late in the third quarter.

It seems unlikely that the Buccaneers will be able to win like that consistency unless their defense is even better than their 2020 Super Bowl defense was.

In either case, Mike Evans improves their chances of winning and his recovery from an injury will surely be a huge boost to their odds come Sunday.