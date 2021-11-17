The Spun

Buccaneers Receive Tough News About CB Richard Sherman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Richard Sherman.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Richard Sherman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Richard Sherman – one of their veteran defensive leaders – for at least the next few weeks.

Sherman, who missed Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Washington Football Team, has been diagnosed with a grade 2 calf strain. The veteran defensive back will miss a “few weeks,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Buccaneers will have to dig deep to get out of their current slump without Sherman in the lineup. They’ve lost two straight games at the hands of the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team.

Tampa Bay will probably play it safe with Sherman’s recovery, in the meantime. The Bucs will need him down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Richard Sherman’s injury diagnosis shouldn’t be too big a surprise for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that he expects Sherman to be out a while.

“I doubt seriously if he’ll be back anytime soon,” Arians said in his Monday press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “He was fine Thursday and Friday. I thought he was going to have a heck of a ballgame. He just stained his calf before the ballgame, so don’t know how long it’ll be.”

Dee Delaney got the start in place of Richard Sherman on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, he exited with a concussion. His status for Sunday’s game is currently unclear.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try and end their two-game skid next Monday night against the New York Giants.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.