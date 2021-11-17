Buccaneers Receive Tough News About CB Richard Sherman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Richard Sherman – one of their veteran defensive leaders – for at least the next few weeks.

Sherman, who missed Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Washington Football Team, has been diagnosed with a grade 2 calf strain. The veteran defensive back will miss a “few weeks,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Buccaneers will have to dig deep to get out of their current slump without Sherman in the lineup. They’ve lost two straight games at the hands of the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team.

Tampa Bay will probably play it safe with Sherman’s recovery, in the meantime. The Bucs will need him down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

#Bucs CB Richard Sherman suffered a grade 2 calf strain, source said following the MRI. That knocks him out a few weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2021

Richard Sherman’s injury diagnosis shouldn’t be too big a surprise for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that he expects Sherman to be out a while.

“I doubt seriously if he’ll be back anytime soon,” Arians said in his Monday press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “He was fine Thursday and Friday. I thought he was going to have a heck of a ballgame. He just stained his calf before the ballgame, so don’t know how long it’ll be.”