The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have to take on the Philadelphia Eagles without two key defensive players. On Friday, the defending champions listed cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Davis was just placed on the injury report this Friday. He’s currently dealing with a back injury, which is quite concerning since kickoff is less than 48 hours away.

Murphy-Bunting, meanwhile, is nursing a hamstring injury. The good news, however, is that he’s been a limited participant in practice throughout the week.

In 10 games this season, Davis had 39 combined tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception. Murphy-Bunting, on the other hand, had 43 total tackles and three pass breakups in nine games.

In the event that Davis and Murphy-Bunting miss Sunday’s game, the Buccaneers will need to lean heavily on Ross Cockrell and Jamel Dean.

Final Bucs-Eagles injury report…Bruce Arians said there would be about four game-time decisions, but keep in mind, Leonard Fournette and Lavonte David haven’t been activated from IR yet so they aren’t on here. Neither is Giovani Bernard. pic.twitter.com/OOb5eiL96d — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 14, 2022

The Eagles aren’t exactly a lethal passing team, so the Buccaneers could potentially advance to the next round even with a banged-up secondary.

That being said, the Buccaneers would like to be as close to full strength as possible on defense. After all, they probably won’t make a Super Bowl run without their top two cornerbacks.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Eagles game is at 1 p.m. ET.