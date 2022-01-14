The Spun

Buccaneers Release Concerning Final Injury Report Before Wild Card Matchup

Carlton Davis celebrates on the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts as confetti falls after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have to take on the Philadelphia Eagles without two key defensive players. On Friday, the defending champions listed cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Davis was just placed on the injury report this Friday. He’s currently dealing with a back injury, which is quite concerning since kickoff is less than 48 hours away.

Murphy-Bunting, meanwhile, is nursing a hamstring injury. The good news, however, is that he’s been a limited participant in practice throughout the week.

In 10 games this season, Davis had 39 combined tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception. Murphy-Bunting, on the other hand, had 43 total tackles and three pass breakups in nine games.

In the event that Davis and Murphy-Bunting miss Sunday’s game, the Buccaneers will need to lean heavily on Ross Cockrell and Jamel Dean.

The Eagles aren’t exactly a lethal passing team, so the Buccaneers could potentially advance to the next round even with a banged-up secondary.

That being said, the Buccaneers would like to be as close to full strength as possible on defense. After all, they probably won’t make a Super Bowl run without their top two cornerbacks.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Eagles game is at 1 p.m. ET.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.