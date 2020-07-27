Buccaneers Release First Photos Of Tom Brady Inside The Facility

The day is finally here. Tom Brady is officially with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at the team facility, getting ready to prepare for training camp.

For Bucs fans, this is the moment they’ve been waiting for since Brady shocked the football world and announced he was signing with Tampa Bay back in March. Now, they have some photographic evidence of Brady with his new team.

This afternoon, the Bucs released photos of TB12 at the team facility. Brady has passed all of his COVID-19 intake testing and is good to go.

You can check out the pics below. The one shot of Brady walking by the “World Class” banner featuring the Lombardi Trophy clearly illustrates the team’s goal.

Brady is in the building 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ujcPCKjuXd — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 27, 2020

Between the acquisitions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski and the continued development of some of the team’s young stars, there is more buzz around the Bucs heading into this season than there has been in roughly a decade.

Tampa Bay last made the playoffs in 2007, when they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants in a Wild Card game. The franchise’s last postseason victory was Super Bowl XXXVII.

The team and its long-suffering fans are counting on Tom Brady and company changing that.