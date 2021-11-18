Buccaneers Release Statement After Latest Antonio Brown News

On Thursday afternoon, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times had troubling news to share involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to Brown’s former live-in chef, the All-Pro wideout obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols.

Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.

Shortly after this report from Stroud went public, the Buccaneers released a statement on this situation.

“After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with the league policy,” the team said. “All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed.”

This statement from the Buccaneers would coincide with what Brown’s agent said about the latest allegations.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, claims the Buccaneers wideout is vaccinated. He told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “Be like Antonio brown and get the vaccine.”

If it turns out that Brown was lying about his vaccination status, he could face serious discipline. For now, it seems like the Buccaneers are confident that Brown’s vaccination card was legit.