Buccaneers Reportedly Activate Key Player Before Game vs. Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received a significant boost on the offensive side of the ball ahead of Sunday’s postseason clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Buccaneers have reportedly activated running back Giovani Bernard off the injured reserve. He’ll be available to play against the Eagles on Sunday.

With Bernard back in the fold, all eyes now turn to Leonard Fournette. He’s expected to play on Sunday, but his status is still in question.

Both Bernard and Fournette are critical pieces of the Buccaneers’ passing attack. If Tampa Bay has both, Tom Brady will be hard to stop.

The #Bucs are activating RB Giovani Bernard off injured reserve today, source said. One of several potential reinforcements for Sunday's wild-card game against the #Eagles. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2022

The Buccaneers will have success against the Eagles offense as long as Tom Brady stays being Tom Brady. Where the game could be won or lost is on the defensive side of the ball.

Jalen Hurts has made dramatic improvements throughout this season. Bruce Arians is well aware he’s going to be a major problem for the Buccaneers defense.

“Oh God, dramatic improvement,” Arians said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. “Total command of that offense, really accurate down the field, really improved as a passer. Really knows when to pull it down and knows when to throw it. I’ve seen great growth out of him.”

Brady’s experience versus Hurts’ inexperience could prove to be a big factor during Sunday’s game.

The Buccaneers host the Eagles on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.