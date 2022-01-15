Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Corner Before Playoff Game

The Buccaneers are cutting a veteran reserve corner before their playoff game on Sunday against the Eagles.

Rashard Robinson will be off the team to make room for some players that are being activated off injured reserve.

Got it confirmed #Bucs are cutting reserve CB Rashard Robinson to make room on the roster for some guys getting activated off IR. @MikeGarafolo had it first. Robinson appeared in 7 regular season games, mostly on special teams. — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) January 15, 2022

Robinson only had four tackles during the regular season as he didn’t get a lot of defensive snaps.

That’s a far cry from where he was last year with the Cowboys. He finished with 20 total tackles (13 solo).

Tampa Bay is looking to go back-to-back this season after taking down Kansas City in the Super Bowl last season. One of the players that the Bucs were expecting to get back was running back Leonard Fournette.

He was placed on injured reserve a few weeks ago but returned to practice this past Wednesday. He finished the regular season with 812 yards and eight touchdowns while also averaging 4.5 yards a carry.

On Saturday afternoon, it was confirmed by Adam Schefter that he will not be activated.

Buccaneers are not activating RB Leonard Fournette by today’s 4 pm deadline and he will not play Sunday vs. the Eagles, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2022

Lavonte David also returned to practice this week after being placed on IR last month, but he’s expected to play. He suffered a foot injury and had 97 total tackles and a pair of sacks before he went down.

Kickoff for Bucs-Eagles will be at 1 p.m. ET.