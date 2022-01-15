The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Corner Before Playoff Game

A closeup of two Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets.TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers are cutting a veteran reserve corner before their playoff game on Sunday against the Eagles.

Rashard Robinson will be off the team to make room for some players that are being activated off injured reserve.

Robinson only had four tackles during the regular season as he didn’t get a lot of defensive snaps.

That’s a far cry from where he was last year with the Cowboys. He finished with 20 total tackles (13 solo).

Tampa Bay is looking to go back-to-back this season after taking down Kansas City in the Super Bowl last season. One of the players that the Bucs were expecting to get back was running back Leonard Fournette.

He was placed on injured reserve a few weeks ago but returned to practice this past Wednesday. He finished the regular season with 812 yards and eight touchdowns while also averaging 4.5 yards a carry.

On Saturday afternoon, it was confirmed by Adam Schefter that he will not be activated.

Lavonte David also returned to practice this week after being placed on IR last month, but he’s expected to play. He suffered a foot injury and had 97 total tackles and a pair of sacks before he went down.

Kickoff for Bucs-Eagles will be at 1 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.