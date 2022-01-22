Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game.

The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.

In preparation of Sunday’s game, the Bucs have made a few roster changes. Most notably, they’ve reportedly cut veteran running back Le’Veon Bell to make room for Leonard Fournette.

Fournette had been out since Week 16 because of a hamstring injury.

Bucs are waiving Le’Veon Bell today to make room for Leonard Fournette being activated off injured reserve. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 22, 2022

Leonard Fournette was unstoppable for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their championship run last year. They’re expecting the same out of the former LSU star on Sunday. They’re going to need it.

The Rams were absolutely dominant against the Cardinals last Monday night. Matthew Stafford threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, the Rams defense held Kyler Murray to 143 total yards of offense and forced two picks, and Los Angeles advanced with a 34-11 win.

The Buccaneers were almost equally as impressive in the opening round. They took care of business against the Eagles 31-15. The game’s final score didn’t truly reflect the dominance displayed by Tampa Bay.

Now, the two NFC contenders will go head-to-head on Sunday. Fournette will be back in action. Bell, meanwhile, will watch from home.