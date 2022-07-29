Buccaneers Reportedly "Fear" Ryan Jensen Suffered Season-Ending Injury

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Alex Cappa #65 and Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' worst fears are about to be confirmed.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the belief is that Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen suffered a season-ending knee injury during Thursday's practice.

Jensen had to be carted off the field after suffering the injury. His team huddled around him before he was taken to the training room.

If Jensen is out for the season, the Buccaneers will have to find a way to fill a massive hole on their offensive line. Per Rapoport, the team could start Robert Hainsey at center. He's the top in-house option at the moment.

The Buccaneers could also pursue external options, like JC Tretter or Matt Paradis.

Nonetheless, there's no doubt that losing Jensen for the season is a huge blow to Tampa Bay's hopes of winning a Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers gave Jensen a three-year, a $39 million contract in free agency because of how important he is to the team. In 2021, he earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career.

With so many new faces on the Buccaneers' offensive line, it's imperative they find a way to build chemistry early in training camp.