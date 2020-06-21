Buccaneers Reportedly In Play For Blockbuster NFL Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a couple of blockbuster NFL moves so far this offseason. Is another one on the way?

The Bucs signed six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady at the start of NFL free agency in March. Brady, 42, signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the NFC South franchise.

A couple of weeks later, Brady got his longtime tight end to come out of retirement. Rob Gronkowski, who took the 2019 season off, came out of retirement and forced a trade from New England to Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers might be on the verge of another big player move, too. Tampa Bay is reportedly now one of Jamal Adams’ preferred trade destinations.

“Add another team to Jamal Adams’ list of preferred trade destinations: the Buccaneers. He told Ryan Clark he’d love to play in Tampa Bay, which would reunite him with Todd Bowles,” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted.

Adams, an All-Pro safety, has reportedly demanded a trade out of New York. He reportedly had seven teams on his initial trade list – Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks – but you can reportedly add Tampa Bay to that list.

The NFL star would be a big addition to the Bucs’ defense heading into a big 2020 season.