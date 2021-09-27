Buccaneers Reportedly Losing Veteran WR For “Significant Amount Of Time”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is one of the most fearsome in all the league in 2021, due to its unique combination of high-end talent and depth at the skill positions. However, the organization’s receiving room might be getting a bit thinner for the foreseeable future.

Third-year man Scotty Miller reportedly sustained a toe injury in this weekend’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams and is expected to miss “a significant amount of time”, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Buccaneers are awaiting more tests, but the 24-year-old wide receiver will likely land on injured reserve.

“Bucs’ WR Scotty Miller has a toe injury and will miss “a significant amount of time”, per source. Miller still is awaiting more test results to see how long he will be out but he likely will go on IR,” Schefter reported on Twitter Monday evening.

Miller has made just two catches for 11 yards this year for Tampa Bay, but is still an important depth piece for the Buccaneers, so head coach Bruce Arians will be left to figure out his replacement this week in practice.

Bucs’ WR Scotty Miller has a toe injury and will miss “a significant amount of time”, per source. Miller still is awaiting more test results to see how long he will be out but he likely will go on IR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021

Miller was drafted by the Buccaneers in the sixth round back in 2019, but finally came into his own upon Tom Brady’s arrival to Tampa Bay last year. He made 33 catches for 501 yards in 2020, which included hauling in three touchdowns from the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

Although Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remain atop the Buccaneers depth chart at wide receiver, Miller’s injury will be just the latest to plague the pass-catching unit in Tampa Bay. Antonio Brown landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this past week, while Jaydon Mickens missed this weekend’s game against the Rams with a hip injury.

If any team can pick up the pieces and navigate a few injuries at a skill position, it’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ll need to do so quickly before taking on the New England Patriots this Sunday.