Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision On Antonio Brown For 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game today. Brown, who joined the Bucs in October, has been ruled out with a knee injury.

“I just talked to him this morning, and to put him on the plane and fly up there and have it swell more doesn’t make any sense,” head coach Bruce Arians said on Friday. “He wasn’t as close as we’d hoped, so we’ll get him ready for the next one.”

While this could be the last game of the season for the Buccaneers, it sounds like we will see Brown in Tampa Bay again.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers want to bring Brown back for the 2021 season.

From Pro Football Talk:

Via Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers want Brown back next season. It’s no surprise, given that the Buccaneers want more than anything to keep quarterback Tom Brady next season. Even before a late-season run that sparked a berth in the NFC Championship, the organization desperately hoped Brady to choose to stay for a season that, hopefully, will entail the ability to host a full stadium of fans — and in turn to make full revenue for the year, and then some.

Brown has caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns with the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay and Green Bay are scheduled to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.