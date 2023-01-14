Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Bowles

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Year 1 as the head coach of the Buccaneers hasn't been easy for Todd Bowles. His squad finished the regular season with an underwhelming 8-9 record.

Luckily for Bowles, his team managed to do just enough to win the NFC South.

While the Buccaneers are still two days away from facing the Cowboys in a wild-card playoff game, it appears a decision has already been made on Bowles.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers plan to retain Bowels for the 2023 season regardless of Monday night's outcome.

This isn't a huge surprise. There haven't been any rumblings about Bowles getting fired.

Historically speaking, the Glazer family has shown patience with its head coaches. Clearly, Bowles won't be an exception.

Bowles, 59, can really help out his stock by leading the Buccaneers to a playoff win or two.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.