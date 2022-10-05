Buccaneers Reportedly Make Practice Decision For Tom Brady

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a failed third down conversion against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to play through the pain this past Sunday against the Chiefs, but make no mistake, he's not at 100 percent right now.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently revealed that Brady is dealing with a minor rotator cuff injury. He hurt his shoulder after taking a hit from cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

Rapoport said Brady will be able to play through this injury. However, the latest update on the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't very encouraging.

Greg Auman of The Athletic announced that Brady is not practicing this Wednesday. It's unclear if this is a normal rest day or if he needs time off to rehab his shoulder injury.

Brady commented on his shoulder injury during the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast.

“My shoulder’s doing OK,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “You know, just some bumps and bruises, and I kind of took a hit there on it. Got some treatment today. Got a little bit last night. So I’m sure I’ll be fine in the end. Thank God for Alex [Guerrero], who’s always taking good care of me and he’s put together and helped me through a lot of bumps and bruises over the years. So this week will be very similar to a lot of the other ones, just getting on the mend, getting back to practice and trying to improve and be ready to go for next week.”

If the Buccaneers need to rest Brady for a few days to ensure that he'll suit up on Sunday, then they'll most likely follow that plan.