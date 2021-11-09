Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building.

According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns that year. He then spent 2020 with the New York Jets and most of this season with the Chicago Bears. The Bears released him on Sunday.

The veteran wide receiver will begin on the Bucs’ practice squad but should find his way to the active roster in the near future.

“Recently-released WR Breshad Perriman cleared waivers and is going to sign with his former team, Tampa Bay, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Twitter. “Perriman will start off on practice squad but Bucs anticipate him being activated in near future.”

The Buccaneers lost their second game of the season over a week ago at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. It was an uncharacteristic performance by Tampa Bay, especially against a Saints team led by quarterback Trevor Siemian.

The Bucs had a chance to get a few things corrected this Sunday with a bye. They’ll then take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Breshad Perriman, meanwhile, could play a key role for the Buccaneers who might be without Antonio Brown for the next few weeks.