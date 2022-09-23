Buccaneers Rule Out 2 Key Players vs. Packers

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded on both sides of the football when they face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

Moments ago, the Buccaneers officially ruled out wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for Week 3.

Godwin has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the season opener, whereas Hicks suffered a foot injury in Week 2.

The Buccaneers may be without a few other key contributors this weekend.

Left tackle Donovan Smith is listed as doubtful. He sat out all three practices this week due to a hyperextended elbow.

Julio Jones, meanwhile, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles expects the veteran wideout to be a game-time decision.

To make matters worse for the reigning NFC South champions, Mike Evans has been suspended for one game. This is because of his involvement in last Sunday's altercation with the Saints.

A win over the Packers this Sunday would be awfully impressive for an injury-riddled Buccaneers squad.