Buccaneers Officially Rule Out 2 Players Before Game vs. Rams

With the divisional round of the playoffs set to begin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have only ruled out two players for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Friday, the Buccaneers announced that running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Breshad Perriman are officially out for the second round of the playoffs.

Jones hasn’t taken a snap this postseason due to an ankle injury. Perriman, meanwhile, is nursing a hip injury.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they have a few more injuries to monitor this weekend. As of now, center Ryan Jensen, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Cyril Grayson are all questionable.

Jensen and Wirfs both suffered injuries during last Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. If they’re able to go, that’d be great news for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

We've ruled out RB Ronald Jones II & WR Breshad Perriman and listed five others as questionable. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 21, 2022

The Buccaneers will most likely have a final update on Jensen and Wirfs on Sunday.

As for Jones and Perriman being out, their absences might not be that notable. For starters, the Buccaneers received strong contributions from Giovani Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn last week. Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that Leonard Fournette could be activated off injured reserve tomorrow.

The receiving corps for Tampa Bay is banged up at this moment, but Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Tyler Johnson should present Brady with reliable options.

Will the Buccaneers punch their ticket to the NFC Championship? We’ll find out this Sunday.