Buccaneers Officially Rule Out 2 Players Before Game vs. Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hands off to Ronald Jones II during a game against the Vikings.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands off to Ronald Jones #27 against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With the divisional round of the playoffs set to begin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have only ruled out two players for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Friday, the Buccaneers announced that running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Breshad Perriman are officially out for the second round of the playoffs.

Jones hasn’t taken a snap this postseason due to an ankle injury. Perriman, meanwhile, is nursing a hip injury.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they have a few more injuries to monitor this weekend. As of now, center Ryan Jensen, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Cyril Grayson are all questionable.

Jensen and Wirfs both suffered injuries during last Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. If they’re able to go, that’d be great news for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers will most likely have a final update on Jensen and Wirfs on Sunday.

As for Jones and Perriman being out, their absences might not be that notable. For starters, the Buccaneers received strong contributions from Giovani Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn last week. Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that Leonard Fournette could be activated off injured reserve tomorrow.

The receiving corps for Tampa Bay is banged up at this moment, but Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Tyler Johnson should present Brady with reliable options.

Will the Buccaneers punch their ticket to the NFC Championship? We’ll find out this Sunday.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.